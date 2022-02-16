SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those of you that like the above average temperatures in winter, that is about change for next week.

While we will remain below average in eastern KELOLAND tomorrow, that will change as we get into the weekend. Above-average temperatures will return by Friday and for many, the warm air will continue into Sunday.

But, much colder air will soon return. That’s expected to happen as we go into next week. By comparison, temperatures will fall by as much as 15 to 25 degrees below average for next week. By the time we get to the end of February, we’ll return closer to average, which is in the middle 30s.

Along with the colder air, we’ll watch for snow. Depending on where and how much snow falls, will be a factor in how cold temperatures get. But any way you look at it, much colder air will return.

For those of you counting, we are less than 32 days away from the official start of spring.