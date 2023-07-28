SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Be ready for something to change when it comes to our weather.

Our high heat and humidity will break this weekend, and we’ll have better chance for rain. Both of those trends may continue as we go through the month of August.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another day with intense heat and humidity on Friday, though a lot of it was only found in the southeast. It wasn’t as intense in northern South Dakota. As we break the heat, we’ll bring in better chances for rain, starting tonight and continuing through next week.

The rain chances will continue to be welcome news. As you see the latest drought monitor shows severe drought from Sioux Falls to Brookings and another area near Watertown and north. Moderate drought also encompasses south central through eastern KELOLAND.

As we break the heat, the cooling trend may continue through much of August as the long range forecast IS showing below average temperatures. That shows up not only in KELOLAND, but for much of the central and northern plains.

The rain outlook goes hand in hand with the temperature trend. As it’s also forecasting ABOVE average rain for the month of August. Stay tuned…