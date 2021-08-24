Futurecast shows chance of storms again on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a continuous light show in Aberdeen overnight as an intense line of storms moved through the Hub City. The rain that fell was very welcome again, with .50 inches to 1-inch amounts common.

Our lightning tracker system showed the cloud to ground lightning strikes numbered in the thousands overnight. These strong electrified storms are great news for bringing much-needed rainfall to KELOLAND. South Dakota is an active lightning state. Last year, nearly 12 million lightning strikes were tracked across the state.

While many of those were cloud-to-cloud strikes, nearly 1 million were cloud to ground. Lightning is an obvious weather hazard, but one that many times gets overlooked. If you can hear thunder, you are certainly close enough to be in the immediate strike zone of the thunderstorm. Getting inside an enclosed shelter and staying away from windows is an easy way to reduce the danger of lightning.

We stand another good chance of thunderstorms on Thursday as Futurecast is already showing concentrated areas of lightning with the much-needed rain.

Dry lightning, thunderstorms without much rain have been an issue West River as well this season. We are hopeful more rain will continue to help in the 7 day forecast.