SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first weekend of May gave us a preview of what’s to come in the weather department, but it was just that…a preview.

May got off to a summer-like start across much of KELOLAND. However, the pattern flips this week with below average temperatures by day and by night. The latter is especially important, since that means frosty conditions will remain on the table.

Here’s a look at some last frost dates across the region. Keep in mind that these are averages and not set dates. With that said, we’re right on schedule in several areas. We’ll have a few ideal nights on the way for the potential formation of frost. Clear nights and calm winds are essential for frost to develop, and we have a few such nights on the way with high pressure moving into the region.

If you do want to get a start on gardening with some plants that may hold their own this early on, root vegetables such as beets and carrots can be planted in mid-spring. You can also consider lettuce, radishes, and broccoli. All of these grow ideally with temperatures between 40 and 75 degrees. In light of these upcoming cooler nights, you’ll want to start any plants indoors to avoid trouble.

Once we are clear of the threat of damage to any plants or crops, you won’t have to worry about frost and freeze headlines.