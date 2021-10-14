Frost vs. freeze advisories: What it means for growing season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pay attention to the overnight lows if you want to extend your plants’ growing season.

While western South Dakota had temperatures fall to the 20s this morning, central and eastern KELOLAND stayed near 40 degrees. That’s where we are overdue for cold temperatures.

The clouds and wind from last night helped keep our temperatures relatively warm. But as the winds die down and the skies clear, temperatures may fall closer to frost levels over the next couple of mornings. So, if you want to extend the growing season around your house, take the proper precautions as soon Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued.

A Frost Advisory is issued when temperatures are expected to drop between 33 and 36 degrees. This will give us the possibility of frost at and near the surface. A Freeze Warning is issued when temperatures fall below 32 degrees for several hours resulting in significant damage to unprotected vegetation.

The weather service will stop issuing such advisories and warnings by Saturday, as the middle of October is typically the cut-off of the growing season due to low sun angle and cold overnights.

After this quick hit of cooler air, overnight lows are not expected to fall to the 30s again until later next week.