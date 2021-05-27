From snow to tornadoes, the weather has featured a lot of variety the past 24 hours across the plains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We often say the clashing of the air masses results in stormy weather in KELOLAND. This battle has clearly been won by the cold this time, but the resulting rain has been welcome. The severe weather and snow in other places…not so much.

A tornado outbreak late yesterday across southern Nebraska and parts of Kansas left behind several paths of damage, although most of the touchdowns stayed in rural areas. 28 tornadoes have been confirmed so far and more activity is anticipated tonight farther south into Oklahoma.

On the flip side of the token, snow fell this morning in North Dakota. Take a look at this picture from early this morning south of Dickinson from the North Dakota DOT.

A light coating of snow on May 27th is late in the season, even for that area of the northern plains.

The clouds that clear Thursday night could mean trouble for some areas of far northern KELOLAND as the mercury falls into the 30s and near record territory for Aberdeen.