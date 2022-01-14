Friday forecast includes heavy snow, windy conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and strong winds are part of a storm moving through the area on Friday.

The snow is expected to fall in areas along and east of the James River. A combination of computer models puts the heaviest band of snowfall from the Coteau in NE South Dakota, through the I-29 corridor through Brookings, and then along the Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota. Snowfalls amounts of 4-8” amounts will be common, according to KELOLAND meteorologists.

The storm has prompted a number of watches and warnings to be issued for wind and snow. Travel is likely to be impacted across South Dakota. You can find the latest road conditions online.

We want to see what conditions are like where you live. Send photos to uShare@keloland.com and we may use them on-air and online.