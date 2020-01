Friday Afternoon Through Saturday Morning Snow And Wind Reports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Most of eastern KELOLAND is shutdown Friday night due the snow and strong winds that are creating dangerous road conditions. There is a no travel advisory along several highways and parts of Interstate 90. The City of Sioux Falls also issued a travel advisory Friday afternoon.

There's so much snow, it's easy to get stuck. Friday afternoon, you could see a truck pull out a car from a snowy street in Downtown Sioux Falls. While the accumulation made for a tough drive, elsewhere conditions were perfect for 4-year-old Saul and nearly 2-year-old Louisa to grab a ride from their mom, Karrie Morgan. The two kids seemed pretty happy on their sled.