Freezing rain a possibility Wednesday morning

Even though precipitation will be light Tuesday night. It’s the freezing aspect we’ll have to watch.

While temperatures were slightly warmer in eastern KELOLAND today, it was still below average and still below freezing. Staying below freezing tonight and tomorrow are big factors with what type of weather to expect.

Here’s an easy explainer as to what may happen. What originally falls as snow from the clouds, quickly melts to rain in due to above freezing temperatures. But with temps remaining below freezing at the surface, it refreezes and a layer of ice develops.

Moisture is limited, so freezing rain may be harder to get, but freezing drizzle is also on the table. It just takes a thin layer of ice to create travel problems.

It all comes down to a degree to two as to what you get for type of precipitation. But regardless, pay attention to the weather conditions Wednesday morning because a thin layer of snow will also give you slippery conditions.