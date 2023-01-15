Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week.

We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.

This leads into what we’re watching overnight into Monday: A low pressure system that will arrive first as a few rain showers to the west before transitioning to snow overnight further west. To the east, we may see this as a wintry mix at first before transitioning to snow…especially to the northeast.

While snow amounts aren’t shaping up to be anything to write home about, it’ll still be enough to cause some delays and disruptions to your commute on Monday…so be mindful of this.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of eastern/northeastern South Dakota and SW Minnesota until 12 pm CST Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll also watch for the potential to see some icing via freezing rain/drizzle further to the southeast where temperatures will be a bit milder. Again, little in the way of ice accumulation is expected (Except toward Brookings and portions of SW Minnesota, which we’ll watch carefully), but you’ll want to be careful all the same as you go about your Monday.

Temperatures on Monday, for what it’s worth, will range in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Some flurries may linger in northeastern KELOLAND on Tuesday, but much of the day should stay quiet as low pressure moves out of the region. Highs range from the 20s East River to the 30s further west.

Wednesday is a mainly quiet day before we watch the potential to see some more wintry weather on Thursday.

This will be a chance that focuses on the southeastern part of the region, but there has been some flip-flopping on whether this track holds or not. For now, we’ll leave the chance in place…but this is subject to change.

Cooler temperatures attempt to take over for next weekend, with odds for near to below average temperatures winning out as we head later into the month.