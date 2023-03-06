Areas to the north today got in on some sunshine, while southern KELOLAND saw more grey skies. Regardless, it was a windy day for all.

Though much of the day has been quiet, we’ll watch as snow redevelops to the west later this evening and into the night.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 12 am CST Wed/11 pm MST Tues. for the West River counties in red. The winter weather advisory that is West River runs for the same time frame.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Campbell and Walworth Counties until 6 am CST Wednesday. The winter weather advisory that is East River runs for that same time frame.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits and teens the further north you go, while teens and 20s are what we get closer to and south of I-90.

Tuesday may be the only mainly quiet day we get for some of you that area East River, while West River locations continue to get in on another chance for snow with that little impulse moving into the area. Even locations toward the James River valley could see some snow on Tuesday.

Highs hold in the 20s and 30s…the latter being observed further south and east.

Wednesday may be a tricky day to pin down, as this begins a rather active weather pattern for the second half of the week. Snow showers are likely across the region, with light to moderate accumulation possible.

Highs reach the upper 20s to mid 30s.

The rest of the work and school week will be defined by a deepening area of low pressure that will continue to move through the Northern Plains and impact the region with another chance for snow. Some mixing is possible toward the Nebraska border.

While exact amounts vary depending on what mid-range model you look at, we are still looking at the potential for another disruptive system. Keep an eye out for updates as we head through the week.

Snow shower chances linger into Friday and Saturday, with quieter weather attempting to return by next Sunday as we set our clocks ahead one hour.