Valentine’s Day has not been the best looking day…especially the further east you go. We did at least get another day above freezing for high temperatures.

As of 2 pm CST Tuesday

Rain has been building into the region, but with cold air on the way, we have snow and wind to talk about as we head into the night.

As of 2:30 pm CST Tuesday

Here’s a look at the winter weather headlines as of Tuesday afternoon. All advisories begin this evening and run through early/mid morning on Wednesday:

– A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern Black Hills as well as I-90 in SW Meade County.

– A Blizzard Warning is in effect for northeastern South Dakota, including the Watertown, Milbank, and Sisseton areas.

– A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a large majority of South Dakota into SW Minnesota and Lyon County in Iowa.

Snowfall will be at its peak overnight in to the early morning hours on Wednesday before departing by midday.

Snow accumulations will likely be on the lighter side in many locations (Mainly 1-2″), but areas to the northeast may see more with localized banding possible.

Regardless, everyone gets in on a very windy night, which will bring up blowing snow concerns into the morning on Wednesday. Road conditions will likely be hazardous at times with poor visibility as well.

Temperatures will likely fall through the day on Wednesday, so highs will be achieved earlier in the day. Lingering snow will get out of here as mentioned before, but windy conditions will stay in place through the day and into the first part of the night.

By Thursday, we’ll watch as low pressure to the southeast barely misses SE KELOLAND…but that’s about it. Winds back off as well, so we do finally get a break from the blustery conditions. Highs are going to be cold, especially East River, with temperatures in the teens to the east and 20s/30s to the west.

High pressure takes over for Friday and into President’s Day weekend. Milder temperatures also come back into the picture, so the gradual melt can continue.

Colder temperatures come back beyond the 7 day forecast, with odds for below average temperatures taking over.