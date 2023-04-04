There’s already been a lot of snow across portions of KELOLAND, especially to the west. Here’s a look at some snow totals:

Totals are as of 2 pm CDT/1 pm MDT Tuesday

Let’s look at the latest winter weather headlines, most of which are in effect through Wednesday evening and into the night.:

– A blizzard warning is in effect for most of our West River communities and portions of central and northeastern KELOLAND as far north and east as Sisseton and Milbank. This also includes the Huron, Pierre, Mobridge, and Aberdeen areas.

– A winter storm warning is in effect for Butte County and a large portion of the Black Hills.

– A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of east central and southeastern KELOLAND…including the Watertown, Brookings, Madison, and Mitchell areas. This extended south and west to Tripp County. A separate winter weather advisory is in effect until 12 pm MDT Wednesday for Harding and Perkins Counties.

We’re still talking about a lot of snow for a good portion of KELOLAND with a wealth of moisture available. Further south and east of Sioux Falls, this stays as mainly rain for a little while longer before switching to a mix and some brief snow. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out in NW Iowa as well.

Snow slowly dissipates as we go into the rest of the day on Wednesday, but the wind will be another factor that we watch. With gusts approaching and even exceeding 50 mph at times, snow will be whipped around significantly.

Travel remains strongly discouraged at best and outright impossible at worst where snow is falling. Unless it’s an emergency, please stay at home and don’t risk traveling in this storm.

A break FINALLY comes along as we head into Thursday. High pressure begins to take over as we head into the end of the week, sending sunshine our way.

In fact, the whole upcoming Easter weekend is shaping up to try and make up for what we’re going to deal with through Wednesday. We’ll have a decent amount of sunshine to enjoy across the region, with temperatures warming up nicely…especially to the southeast where there will be little to no snow on the ground. For once, we’ll be looking at above average temperatures in several areas.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are favored as we go into the middle of the month…a nice change of pace from what we’ve seen so far this year.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: