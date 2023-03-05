The first of a few chances for snow will move through the area today, and this will set the stage for what we’ll watch through the week.

First thing’s first…low pressure and an associated warm front will help usher in the chance for snow toward the SD/ND border especially.

Winter weather advisories now include Faulk, Potter, Dewey, and Ziebach Counties until 6 am CST/5 am MST Monday. Deuel, Grant, Roberts, Marshall, and Brown Counties are under a similar advisory until 12 pm CST Monday. Winter storm warnings remain unchanged until 12 pm CST Monday for counties shaded in red.

Several inches of snow will be likely with blowing snow concerns as well due to rather windy conditions that will come along for the ride.

Further south and east, we’ll more likely see a rain/snow mix with temperatures climbing above freezing. Still, we could see around an inch of snow in the Sioux Falls area.

Highs range from the low 30s to the northeast to the upper 30s/low 40s in the southeast. Out west, we’ll see mid 30s to the northwest and 40s in the west and southwest.

Breezy weather lingers for a little while longer overnight, with more snow showers possible north of Highway 212. Lows fall into the teens and 20s.

Snow showers will likely linger to the north on Monday, while the rest of the region gets in on a breezy but mainly quiet day. Highs will be in the 20s to the low/mid 30s. Again, blowing snow will be an issue to the north and northeast.

By the second half of the week, we’ll watch the potential for snow come back. This time, it’ll be for just about everyone. Keep an eye out for updates on the late-week outlook, as we’ll have below average temperatures and a good amount of moisture to potentially work with.

Right now, it looks like Thursday into Friday holds the best chance for snow across KELOLAND. Again, this is subject to change.

Odds for below average temperature are favored as we head into the middle of March.