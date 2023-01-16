With temperatures bouncing around the freezing mark across KELOLAND, we expect a light mix of wintry weather to continue today across KELOLAND. We’ve also had a little fog thanks to those low clouds. We expect to see a continued mix of light rain, sleet or freezing rain eventually changing to light snow as we go through the evening and nighttime hours. Winter weather advisories remain in effect.

Tonight we’ll see a continuation of light snow, but it should not amount to much, under about an inch. A few locations could see two. NW winds will pick up, and it will be breezy overnight. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s.

We’ll continue to be sunshine starved the rest of the workweek. Tomorrow we’ll have another cloudy day, and it will be our day “in between” weather systems. We’ll have a north breeze and highs in the mid to upper 20s, and there could be a lingering hit of light snow in Aberdeen and NE South Dakota. Rapid City will be warmer, in the 30s.

On Wednesday, low pressure system in SE Colorado will make it’s way to SE Iowa. We’ll be on the cold side of the system, so we are looking at snowfall – heaviest along and south of I-90 closest to the low. Winds should be northerly, not excessively strong. But Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND can expect accumulation snow. Currently I’m thinking around 5” in Sioux Falls, subject to change as the system develops. In any case, look for more snow in southern KELOLAND. Aberdeen might see some flurries, as temperatures remain in the 20s across KELOLAND.

Mostly cloudy for most of KELOLAND on Thursday, as highs remain in the 20s. There should be some sun in western SD, where temps will climb into the 30s.

The weekend will start partly cloudy on Saturday, with slight warming to the mid 20s East River and the low 40s West River. Sunday will be dry in the East, though we’ll have abundant clouds. Clouds will be thicker in the west, and the next snow system could impact western South Dakota.

Monday looks to be snowy and breezy, and it will be followed by another arctic blast that will remain with us for several days. In fact, today’s data suggests we’ll have much below normal highs in the teens starting next Tuesday through the end of the month.