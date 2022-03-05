It has been a rather interesting day across KELOLAND as a complex low pressure system continues to make its way through the region.

Winter weather advisories remain in place across much of KELOLAND through the first part of the night tonight. Additional snow accumulation is likely across portions of KELOLAND to the east on top of the sleet and ice that has been observed.

If you must be out and about tonight, please exercise all necessary precautions. Otherwise, travel will likely be discouraged.

Though this system gradually gets out of here overnight, the wind won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Lows fall into the teens tonight, for what it’s worth.

Breezy conditions remain on Sunday, and it’ll also be more uniform on the thermometer this time around. Highs will range in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

We may see a few snow showers clip southern portions of KELOLAND along the Nebraska border, but much of the day should be pretty quiet.

We’ll start the next work and school week on another quiet note, with a little more sunshine in place. Highs climb into the 30s to around 40 degrees except in northeastern KELOLAND. Winds also back off a bit during this time.

Tuesday is looking good as well, but we’ll see a little increase in cloud cover.

The second half of the week features a chance for some snow…especially toward Wednesday and Thursday. Keep an eye out for updates as we watch this potential unfold.

Colder than average temperatures are expected to stick around into next weekend, with the coldest air expected by the end of the work and school week.