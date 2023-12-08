It’s a windy start to this Friday morning, a trend that will continue today and most of tomorrow.

Snow is falling in northern North Dakota, a trend that will move south later today and tonight.

A winter weather advisory has been posted tonight and early tomorrow morning across portions of northern and northeastern SD. This advisory includes Aberdeen, Mobridge, and Sisseton. Expect a quick coating of snow, gusty NW winds over 40mph, and slick travel at times as this system moves through the plains.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast. Strong gusty NW winds will continue to push through KELOLAND tonight through tomorrow.

The snow that does fall will be blowing around as shown on Futurecast below. Temperatures will be falling through the 30s this evening, with 20s common by tomorrow morning. Our hourly forecast tomorrow will stay in the 20s most of the day east of James Valley. When combined with the wind, it will certainly feel like December weather tomorrow.

Our snow forecast remains under 1 inch for most of KELOLAND, but the far north will see a little more.

Will the snow stick around for awhile? Most likely, the answer is no. The 6-10 day forecast is clearly above normal for this time of year.

Here are the details of the forecast.