Hits of light snow continue to move across KELOLAND this morning, mainly north of Sioux Falls. We have also had dense fog in the Rapid City area. Most of the snow will dissipate this morning, which chilly air remains in place across much of the region.

You can some of the light snow accumulations in downtown Sioux Falls.

We’ve seen a little more snow in the Mobridge area as of 7am.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the system today quickly moving out. Temperatures will be warmest this afternoon in the far southwest. We do expect milder weather tomorrow with Sioux Falls getting back to 50. That will change quickly on Saturday as snow expands first in southwest SD. Scattered rain and rumbles of thunder will be common in southeastern KELOLAND. Snow will expand farther east by Saturday night as colder arrives.

The general storm track with this system remains unchanged from yesterday. The biggest factor to watch is the amount of thunderstorm activity in Iowa on Saturday. The more storms that fire to our southeast, the less moisture we have for snow, or at least, widespread heavy snow here in KELOLAND. Expect new updates on this later today and tomorrow.

The chances of at least 1″ of snow this weekend are good in Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City. Sioux Falls will see more rain, therefore, a lower chance of heavier snowfall.

The chances of 3 inches or more will be best in SW SD based on the latest Thursday morning data.

Afternoon temperatures today look much cooler across much of KELOLAND, with only 33 in Sioux Falls under cloudy skies.

Tonight will drop in the teens and 20s, but we may see rising temperatures toward daybreak.

Friday’s highs will bounce back into the 50s in the south, with Aberdeen even climbing to 40.

Rain and snow chances are good this weekend in Sioux Falls, but it still looks like rain will make up the majority of the precipitation. There still may be areas of sleet and freezing rain as well. Look for 30s and at best lower 40s by early next week.