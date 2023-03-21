There’s a wintry mix moving through KELOLAND this morning.

We’ve been following light snow in western to north central South Dakota. While it’s been light this morning, an increase in intensity and coverage can be expected for the afternoon and evening. Also, there’s still a window of opportunity for areas of south central to east central South Dakota to have a period or two of freezing rain/drizzle.

The best locations of getting accumulating snow are in north central and northeast KELOLAND. This is where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for today.

2-4″ will be common in and around Aberdeen to 3-6″ for Sisseton. To south of this area, amounts will be less.

Despite the thick cloud cover, afternoon highs will reach the 30s and 40s. Winds will average 10-to 20 mph with gusts over 30 from Watertown to Aberdeen. With the gusty winds and snow in northeast KELOLAND, expect a slippery commute.

The unsettled weather will continue tomorrow for western South Dakota as light snow showers will be likely during the morning and afternoon. Moisture is limited tomorrow, so minor accumulations can be expected.

And yet another system for Thursday will have to be watched. As of now, this one will be to our south, but worth watching.

Temperatures will remain below average through the weekend and for the rest of the month.