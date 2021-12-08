Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, December 8

Sunshine has warmed most of KELOLAND to near-normal temperatures for early December, allowing a little snowmelt in areas where snow fell yesterday. Snow covered areas like Watertown are a bit cooler than places where the ground is mostly bare.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see more clouds stream into the area. Sioux Falls will get a breezy SE wind, while winds will be from the northwest in western South Dakota. It won’t be as cold as last night, with lows in the low to mid 20s, coldest where snow cover remains.

Winds will switch to the northwest on Thursday, making it a little breezy. Skies will be partly cloudy East River and mostly cloudy in the west, with highs above-average in the low to mid 40s. Snowfall will start in SW South Dakota Thursday night.

The snow system coming out of Colorado will sweep through KELOLAND on Friday. Heaviest snowfall will occur along both sides of the Nebraska border and then through SE South Dakota and into southern Minnesota as the system moves away to the northeast. Currently it does not appear winds will be excessively strong with this system.

Winter Storm Watches are posted for southern and SE KELOLAND through the day on Friday.

Given the current track of the system – certainly subject to change – we’re looking at a few tenths of an inch in Aberdeen and NE South Dakota. Pierre could get an inch or two, and Rapid City could get a few inches of snow. But the heaviest amounts will be found in SE KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. We’re expecting 3-6” in Sioux Falls, and 4-8” just south and SE of Sioux Falls. Those are the areas covered by the Winter Storm Watch. These are our projections at the moment – keep an eye on the forecast for changes in the track as the system gets closer to us. Snow is expected to start in Sioux Falls Friday morning and continue through Friday evening as the system slides east into Minnesota.

Whatever snow we get will impact our weekend temperatures. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny but not very warm. Morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs in the 30s – perhaps colder wherever the most significant snow falls. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, and we’ll probably melt some snow. We’re looking at 30s where there is snow cover, and the 40s on Sunday where there should be little or no snow cover remaining.