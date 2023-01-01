While much of the day has been pretty quiet, this benign start to the year in the weather department will be rather short-lived. Our first storm of the year will not wait too long to make its presence known across KELOLAND.

Snow will begin to spread into western KELOLAND as we go into the night. Further to the east, we’ll remain quiet for a little while longer.

Lows will fall into the teens and low 20s, with a light breeze in place for now.

Now, we get to the main headline of this forecast: The Monday/Tuesday outlook. First, here’s an update on the winter weather headlines…

– A winter storm warning is in effect for south-central and southwestern KELOLAND from late Sunday night through very early Tuesday morning. A similar winter storm warning is in effect for eastern and SE KELOLAND until 6 pm CST Tuesday.

– A winter weather advisory is in effect for Haakon, Lawrence, and southern Meade Counties until early Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are also in effect for Sully, Potter, Faulk, Day, and Roberts Counties until Tuesday afternoon.

– An ice storm warning is in effect for Union and Osceola Counties until Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a lot of moisture available for this low to tap into as it winds itself up and moves into the region, so we are going to be dealing with the potential to see a good amount of wintry weather where it comes along.

As stated earlier, snow begins to spread into western KELOLAND late Sunday and through Monday. Further east, we may see a mix of wintry weather at first before switching to snow later on Monday. The track of this low will dictate where the best chance for icing will take hold, with SW Iowa holding the best chance for now.

The best chance for more moderate snow arrives later in the evening and through the night on Monday…with more snow possible into Tuesday.

Due to so much moisture being available for this low, odds for a good amount of snow remain high from portions of south-central SD through SE KELOLAND. Currently, we expect the axis of highest snow totals to stretch from Valentine/Winner through Mitchell, Yankton, Sioux Falls, Worthington, and Marshall.

Icing will also be a concern, especially south and east of Sioux Falls. A few tenths of an inch of ice are possible toward Sioux City and into northwestern Iowa. We’ll also watch the Sioux Falls area for some icing concerns as well.

Please keep an eye out for updates on the first part of next week, as any shift in the track of this storm will have large implications on who sees more/less snow as well as more/less ice.

For what it’s worth, highs on Monday and Tuesday generally range in the 20s.

By the middle of the week, we’ll quiet down with chillier conditions on the way. It won’t be as cold as earlier this month, but we’ll still likely see highs in the teens with lows on either side of zero.

By next weekend, we’ll be closer to average on the thermometer. A few snow showers are possible on Saturday, but coverage is rather sparse.