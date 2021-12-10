Winter Storm Departs Tonight; Quiet Weekend; Warmer Next Week – Storm Center PM Update: Friday, December 10

***4 PM VIDEO UPDATE***

Moderate to heavy snow will continue to move through SE KELOLAND as we head into and through the evening commute.

Travel is strongly discouraged as long as we have this snow falling. If you absolutely must be out and about, PLEASE exercise caution. Give yourself extra time, take it slow, and have a prep kit in your car in case of emergencies. Otherwise, stay at home if you don’t have to be out.

Snow will gradually dissipate as we head later into the evening and into the night, with winter storm warnings remaining in place through midnight tonight.

Overnight lows, for what it’s worth, fall into the teens across much of the region with single digits to the southwest.

Highs on Saturday will depend on whether you have snow on the ground or not. Where we saw little to nothing, expect highs in the 30s and 40s. Where we have snow pack, expect highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Sunday will be a similar day, with cooler highs in the southeast and highs in the 40s elsewhere with a good amount of sunshine.

A warming trend takes us into the first half of the work and school week, with snow keeping temperatures a bit more in check to the southeast. Some rain and snow showers are also possible late on Wednesday into the night as well.

Cooler temperatures return by Thursday and stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend as well. All the while, that stretch of time looks mainly dry beyond a Friday flurry chance East River.