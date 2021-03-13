Winter storm could deliver more than a foot of snow in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Forecasters expect a significant winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the central and southern Black Hills this weekend.

The National Weather Service says between 8 inches and 16 inches of snow is expected at Mount Rushmore, Custer, Wind Cave National Park, Hermosa and other regional locations. The storm is expected to impact southwest South Dakota overnight Saturday through Monday morning.

It issued a winter storm warning for the Black Hills and a winter storm watch for the southern plains. In the Northern Hills, anywhere between 10 inches to 15 inches is expected in Lead, Deadwood, Galena and Nemo.