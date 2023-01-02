The winter storm has already begun in southern KELOLAND, with a mixture of light snow and light rain. That trend will continue the rest of the day, with conditions worsening this evening, and turning much worse overnight and tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southern and eastern KELOLAND. An Ice Storm Warning is posted for places SE of a line from Vermillion South Dakota to Worthington Minnesota. But it should be noted that there could be freezing rainfall even as far north as Sioux Falls, and that could create its own set of issues on the roadways through this evening.

This evening and overnight we’ll continue with the mix of rain and snow in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND. There will be much less snow in NE South Dakota. Winds will strengthen from the NE to 15-25 mph, which may blow around some of the snow – which will increase in intensity overnight.

Tomorrow will be snowy and windy, and travel will be difficult or impossible in south central and southeastern KELOLAND – even within cities – due to heavy snowfall rates which could reach one to two inches per hour. Blizzard conditions could result, especially in open areas, due to North winds of 25-40 mph. Highs will only be in the upper teens to mid 20s East River, so any wetness on the roadways will freeze quickly.

Projected snowfall totals: As of the early day Storm Center forecast, Sioux Falls should get around a foot of snow (plus any freezing rain). Other totals: Watertown 3-4”, Aberdeen 1-2”, Pierre about an inch and a half, and Rapid City should finish around 4”.

Snow will end early Wednesday morning, with a cloudy and somewhat breezy day to follow. Highs will again be in the upper teens to mid 20s with that north wind.

Cold air will rush in behind that big storm system. Highs will only be in the teens East River on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Pierre should reach the low 20s, with the 30s in Rapid City. We do not expect any additional snowfall the rest of the week.

Temperatures should warm slightly Sunday and Monday, with partly cloudy skies.