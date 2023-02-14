While it’s a warm start to the day in eastern KELOLAND, it won’t last.

With morning temperatures near 40 in eastern South Dakota, rain will move in late this morning and for the afternoon. Expect a steady rain during the afternoon along and east of the James River Valley, while western South Dakota starts to see snow. Temperatures will remain steady through the morning, then slowly fall for the afternoon.

Rain will switch to snow in eastern KELOLAND this evening and tonight with increasing northerly winds for the evening and overnight. Expect a quick change from rain to snow this evening, which means a quick change in driving conditions.

Blizzard Warnings go in effect for northeast KELOLAND at 6 PM this evening and lasts into tomorrow morning.

Numerous Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of KELOLAND due to blowing snow and reduced visibilities for the evening and overnight.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the northern Hills this afternoon into tomorrow morning.

Expect periods of snow tonight and tomorrow for eastern South Dakota and Minnesota. The heaviest snow will be found in northeast KELOLAND with amounts of 2-4″ being common, isolated 5 to 6″ amounts will be possible. With the strong wind, whiteout conditions will also be likely as the snow is falling.

Snow showers will last into Wednesday morning as well as the strong wind. Both will subside as we go through the morning and into the afternoon. It will be a colder day with highs in the 20s.

The cold will last into Thursday, but temperatures will slowly return slightly above average for the weekend.