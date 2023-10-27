Areas of snow and mixed precipitation have been moving across KELOLAND the past 24 hours. You can see the overnight radar trend with snow blanketing parts of the north along with blustery northwest winds.

Here are a few of our LIVE CAM views from around KELOLAND, starting with Aberdeen.

There’s more snow in Eureka too.

You can see the icy and snow-covered areas on the morning road report as of 6am. We anticipate these conditions will improve as temperatures rise and skies become partly cloudy.

Fututurecast shows the cold air remaining in place today with highs mainly in the 30s. We do expect 20s for many overnight as the next round of snow develops in Nebraska. Some of that snow will spread to the northeast tomorrow. Some of the snow will likely intensify into small, localized bands that run from northeast Nebraska into southwest MN. Most areas can expect a “nuisance” amount of snow.

This map shows our snow forecast below. Again, watch for a few localized bands that could surpass 2″ south of I-90.

Temperatures will remain much below normal through the end of the month. The weather should moderate toward the end of next week.

Here are the details of the forecast.