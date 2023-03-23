Another round of snow fell last night in parts of southern KELOLAND. You can see the accumulations in the Orange City, IA area on the picture below.

That snow started in the Black Hills area yesterday and expanded eastward overnight.

Roads are snow and slush covered this morning generally along and south of U.S. Highway 18. March snow melts fast, so we expect good improvement through the day.

It has been a cold start in Aberdeen where temperatures have been below zero at times with pockets of freezing fog.

Futurecast shows the below normal temperature trends today, although the west will return to the 40s. We expect better conditions tomorrow with a blend of snow and clouds and highs in the 40s and 50s over the snow-free areas.

The pattern ahead looks cooler for the weekend as the next storm passes to our east on Saturday. Winds will favor a northerly direction into Sunday, keeping temperatures below normal for late March. The best chances of snow will stay closer the stationary front in the Black Hills region.

Looking ahead, we don’t expect any big warming trends early next week. In fact, we may slip backwards for a couple of days before a potential storm moves onto the scene by the end of the week. We’ll see if March goes out like a lion or not.

Here are the details of the forecast.