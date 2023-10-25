A major change in the weather pattern will be unfolding the next few days. First, we expect a few showers and t-showers across the southeast today. Temperatures will still be at above normal for most of the region, with 60s likely in Rapid City. We do expect a cold front to move into the west tomorrow and that will bring a few areas of snow into the forecast. Accumulations are possible in the far northwest as temperatures fall and winds increase from the northwest. This “teaser” band of snow will march into eastern KELOLAND Thursday night and early Friday. Don’t expect any significant impact from that feature, but it will be much colder on Friday.

Then our attention will turn to the snow coming our direction on Saturday. We expect a broad zone of snow to develop from western Nebraska into southern MN during the day with accumulations likely.

The exact placement of this heavier band of snow is still subject so some change, but we do expect some snow to fall.

The chance of 1″ or more of snow is very high on the map below.

Temperatures will be much colder into next week.