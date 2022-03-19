We’ll bid farewell to the winter season on a note that doesn’t look or sound like the outgoing season.

Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb well above average for this time of year across KELOLAND. Highs predominantly peak in the 60s in many areas with 50s expected to the northeast.

It won’t be as chilly tonight as it was last night, but it’ll still be pretty pleasant all the same. With a light breeze in place, we’ll see lows fall into the 20s to low 30s in many areas.

The first day of spring will be one of the best that we’ve seen in quite a while. Highs surge into the 60s and even into the 70s in many locations under partly to mostly sunny skies at first, but cloud cover will gradually increase as we head toward the evening.

It’s also going to be windy at times, which will increase our fire weather concerns with how dry it has been as of late. Be careful with any outdoor heat sources.

By Monday, cloud cover will continue to build a bit more with the leading edge of a complex low pressure system coming into the region. We’ll see rain at first with temperatures in the 50s and 60s once more.

Rain may mix with snow overnight into Tuesday before switching back to rain with highs on Tuesday climbing well above freezing.

The best chance to see appreciable moisture of any variety will be seen East River. To the west, moisture amounts will be lower…but at least there’s something to watch.

Some more rain and snow showers will linger through Wednesday as this low pressure system is slow to depart, with temperatures also falling into the 40s.

The rest of the week looks a lot better, with temperatures climbing back into the 50s. Beyond the extended outlook, near to above average temperatures are favored across KELOLAND.