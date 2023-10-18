A fast-moving system is moving through the plains today, bringing a few light showers and windy weather to KELOLAND. The map below shows the chances of showers moving through eastern areas of KELOLAND today. The strongest winds will be located across western SD at 30-55 mph in Rapid City.

The forecast highs today will be mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s, much cooler than yesterday.

For tonight, expect lows in the 40s as winds diminish.

Highs will rebound into the 70s West River tomorrow with less wind and abundant sunshine.

Our weekend forecast is still on track for highs in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.