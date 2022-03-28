We’re enjoying a breezy, warm day ahead of an incoming system that will bring widespread rain and snow to the region. A brisk SE wind is drawing warm – and somewhat more humid – air into KELOLAND.

2 pm

With incoming clouds, skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and it will be windy with those southeast winds picking up speed.

Temperatures won’t drop much overnight, with lows in the 30s East River and the 40s in the west.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and windy, with the brisk SE winds continuing. Rain will develop in western South Dakota and then move east during the day, getting to Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor by late afternoon. It does not look like the rain will be heavy, though there could be some evening thundershowers in NW Iowa. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s tomorrow, though the SE wind may make it feel like more of a raw day.

As colder air sweeps into the system, we’ll have a cloudy day on Wednesday with snow or a mix of rain and snow. Snowfall amounts look like they’ll be an inch or two, thought there could be a few 2-4” amounts in NE South Dakota and along the Buffalo Ridge into SW Minnesota. As I often say, nearest the wind turbines. Otherwise, we’re looking at a quarter to half inch of water from this system Tuesday and Wednesday, helpful since it is now springtime.

Wet ground will probably hinder our ability to warm on Thursday, and it could be a bit breezy in SE KELOLAND due to the departing system. Highs will be about ten degrees colder than normal for the last day of March, around 40 degrees. Western South Dakota will start to warm, back to the mid 40s to low 50s.

April begins on Friday with partly cloudy skies as temperatures start to recover.

We’ll reach the upper 40s to around 50, with a chance for rain or snow showers in western and central South Dakota.

The weekend could start with a few light rain showers early Saturday morning in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Otherwise temperatures should return to the low 50 Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer, in the low to mid 50s. Rapid City may have a mix of rain and light snow.

The Sunday snow showers may give Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND a few rain showers on Monday. Otherwise temperatures will warm back into the mid 50s.