There are very strong northwest winds blowing across KELOLAND. We’ve had wind gusts approaching 60 mph in western South Dakota. The gusts have been creating some issues. There have been snow squalls (brief blizzard like conditions) in SW South Dakota. The NE corner of South Dakota has also had some blowing snow.

As of 1 pm

The skies have been clearing across the remainder of KELOLAND, but those strong winds are pushing cold air down from the north. Temperatures are dropping quickly after high temperatures early this morning.

1 pm

Tonight with clear skies and diminishing winds it will be cold. We’re expecting single digits above and below zero overnight. While north winds won’t be strong, we’ll still have significant wind chills. Lows will be in the teens in SW South Dakota as the snow showers end.

Saturday morning will be cold, and with partly to mostly cloudy skies we’ll have a chilly day tomorrow. Winds will turn westerly. There could be a few flurries in northern South Dakota. Saturday afternoon highs will be in the mid 20s East River to the mid 30s to low 40s in the west, where westerly winds will be a bit stronger.

Sunday now looks like it will also be cold, with temperatures near zero in the morning. Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy. Sunday’s highs will again be in the mid 20s, while western South Dakota will be in the 40s to low 50s.

It will be warmer for Monday, Valentine’s Day, in the mid 20s to mid 30s East River, and the upper 30s to low 40s in Rapid City. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy but breezy and even warmer, in the 40s.

There could be some midweek snow showers, but they will be more of a nuisance than anything else. We’re still lacking the moisture we desperately need to develop a spring snowpack. Sioux Falls is 13.8” below normal for snowfall, and there are similar concerns about dryness across the entire KELOLAND region.