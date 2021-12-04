Windy Weekend on the Way; Some Flakes Possible – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, December 4

Get ready for a lot of wind in the short-term outlook, especially as we head toward Sunday.

That’s not to say that Saturday won’t be brisk. While we start off calm enough, winds gradually pick up as we go through the day. Beyond a chance for some snow showers in the northeast, we’re mainly dry through the day.

Highs climb into the 30s to the north and northeast, 40s to the southeast, and a few low 50s in the southwest.

Windy weather picks up a bit more overnight, though we do stay mainly dry. Lows bottom out on either side of 20 East River, with upper 20s/low 30s to the west.

High wind headlines are in place for Sunday in central and western KELOLAND, where gusts may exceed 50 to 55 mph. Further east, it’ll also be rather windy at times…so be sure to keep this in mind if and when you head out.

Highs are achieved early in the day, with temperatures gradually falling through the day with the passage of a cold front.

A rather cold and breezy day is on the way for your Monday, with wind chills in the morning falling near and below zero at times. Bundle up as you prepare for the day.

A weak disturbance moves through the area on Tuesday, giving much of the region a chance for some light snow showers.

Following a break on Wednesday, another disturbance comes into the picture on Thursday with rain and snow in the cards for KELOLAND.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, near to above average temperatures come back and stick around.