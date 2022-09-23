SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The cooler temperatures remain in our area today. Highs will only be in the mid 70s for much of KELOLAND and 60s for the I-29 corridor and points east under heavier cloud cover. Where we have more sunshine is where we will have the higher temperatures. A chance of isolated showers is possible in eastern KELOLAND.

2 PM

We have stronger winds today and those will stick around through the weekend. Much of the area will have very strong wind gusts as of 2 PM. Custer is reporting wind gusts of 41 MPH. Many of the gust will be 25 to 30 MPH and like Custer possibility of higher gusts.

2 PM

Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. This is more average then what we had for a majority of September. Clouds will thin overnight as well as the winds quieting down.

The weekend will start with cloud cover and wind. High temperatures in the 70s across the region as well as partly cloudy skies and a northwest wind of 15 to 25 MPH. Like today, wind gust could very easily be in the 30 MPH range.

This weekend and next week look to be dry and quiet. Highs in the upper 60s to low 80s. Sioux Falls has average highs in the low 70s for the last week of September. Overnight lows are typically mid to upper 40s so we are on track to end September much like normal. It will be a while before we see more precipitation.