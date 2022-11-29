Southeastern KELOLAND now has a nice coating of snow to compliment the holiday lights displays that are out and about.

It’ll get rather cold and breezy as we go into the night following an equally chilly day. Some highs in southeastern KELOLAND were achieved near or just after midnight.

Overnight lows will fall into the low teens East River and single digits above zero out west. With the wind, however, we’ll have wind chills below zero as we go into the morning on Wednesday.

Cold and windy weather will stick around on Wednesday. Just like in the overnight period, wind chill factors will need to be taken into consideration. Highs in Wednesday will struggle to escape the low/mid 20s to the east with mid 20s/low 30s out west.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over on Thursday after a sunnier Wednesday. We’ll see some improvement on the thermometer, with East River highs in the 30s and 40s. Out west, we’ll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some light snow showers are possible West River and to the northeast, while the Sioux Falls areas is mainly quiet. The quiet trend continues into the weekend, with both days featuring seasonable temperatures…though Saturday may be the cooler of the two days.

Our next chance for moisture comes by the start of next week, as we watch for the chance to see some snow showers. Some rather cold temperatures will be soon to follow by the middle of next week.

Odds favor near to below average temperatures as we head into early/mid December.