Windy Wednesday, Cooler Weather Ahead: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, November 17th

We hope you enjoy the “nice” weather we had yesterday. These folks at Falls Park sure did.

The mercury reached 70 in Sioux Falls. It’s safe to say that won’t happen again for a LONG time.

On the maps, stronger NW winds will be common across KELOLAND. You can see the strongest winds coming through the region early this afternoon. Tomorrow should be better, but temperatures will remain chilly in the 30s and 40s.

No major storms are in the forecast the next few days. We do see a small system on Saturday that could produce some light precipitation, but we are still watching the details for now.

Expect 30s and 40s today across KELOLAND along with the stronger NW winds.

Tonight looks cold, especially in western KELOLAND. We are forecasting 14 in Philip!

Tomorrow will be less windy with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures again will be in the 30s and 40s.

The 7 day forecast stays in the 30s and 40s with little organized rain or snow chance. We’ll watch the strength of the cold front arriving early next week.