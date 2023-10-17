As advertised, temperatures today took a step forward into the 60s and 70s across the region thanks to southerly flow aloft and the passage of a warm front.

As of 3 pm CDT Tuesday

The second half of that equation, a trailing cold front, will make its move and head through the region overnight. While there isn’t a lot of chilly air on the way, we will at least have our only chance for the rest of the week coming along with some early showers developing overnight in a couple of areas.

Beyond the isolated showers, we’ll have a mainly quiet and breezy night with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Windy weather comes along for Wednesday, with wind advisories in place for portions of western and southern KELOLAND through Wednesday afternoon. Gusts may reach 50 mph at times.

Along the way, scattered showers are possible…especially in central and eastern KELOLAND on the back side of that cold front I mentioned earlier.

Rainfall amounts are far from impressive, with many areas seeing around a tenth of an inch of rain or less.

Expected rain totals through Thursday morning

Temperatures take a step backward for the day, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunshine returns on Thursday as does our rather quiet weather. While it may be a bit breezy at times, especially in western South Dakota, it’ll still be a pleasant and seasonably mild day all the same.

Highs reach the 60s and 70s once more.

We’ll remain quiet through Friday and into the entirety of the weekend as high pressure continues to do what it does best. All the while, temperatures also remain near to above average for this time of year.

By the first half of the next work and school week, we do bring rain chances back into the picture as a more active weather pattern attempts to set up shop.