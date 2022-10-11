Today’s cold front brought about a rather warm day the further east you went. To the west, however, cooler temperatures came in with a lot of wind at the same time.

Peak wind gust over the last 24 hours

Various wind headlines are in place through Wednesday, including a wind advisory for western KELOLAND north of I-90 through Tuesday evening. South of I-90 and into central/northeastern KELOLAND, a wind advisory will be in place for the day on Wednesday. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph in the advisory area.

A high wind warning is in effect for northwestern South Dakota for the day on Wednesday. Gusts may reach and exceed 60 mph in this part of KELOLAND.

All the while, fire weather concerns will be elevated, with red flag warnings for Tuesday evening in portions of SE KELOLAND and red flag warnings in place for a majority of KELOLAND on Wednesday. Please be mindful of any outdoor heat sources for the next couple of days.

Back to the short-term outlook, showers will try to hold together overnight. Overall, chances are pretty slim across KELOLAND as we head into the night.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s with northwest winds beginning to pick up.

By Wednesday, we may see a few more scattered showers for our East River communities…but we’ll also watch that wind I mentioned earlier. Highs will be noticeably cooler, especially to the southeast, with highs in the upper 50s to low/mid 60s.

Even chillier weather comes along on Thursday with blustery conditions remaining in place. Highs hold in the 50s across the board.

Temperatures bottom out through Thursday night before we moderate a bit into Friday and Saturday…with highs getting back into the 60s. That seasonable air mass won’t last for very long.

Some rain is also possible toward the second half of next weekend, with chillier temperatures attempting to come back once again by the start of next week. In fact, we may not escape the 40s in a few areas on Monday before attempting to warm up a bit into the middle of next week.