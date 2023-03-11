Spring starts in a week and a half, but you wouldn’t know it with what portions of KELOLAND are seeing this morning.

As of 6:40 am CST Saturday

Winter weather advisories are in place through the early afternoon in northeastern South Dakota.

On top of falling snow, we’ll also contend with blowing snow due to gusty winds which will impact both sides of the river. Please be mindful of poor visibility as well as hazardous travel conditions as you go about your day East River.

Highs, for what it’s worth, range from the 30s further east to the 40s in the central and southwestern portions of the state. They’ll also have some more sunshine to enjoy.

We’ll see a small reduction in cloud cover tonight, but it’ll remain breezy as we head into the night. Temperatures fall into the teens in many areas, with a few single-digit lows to the west.

Sunday has more cloud cover and wind for the entirety of the region. On the plus side, we’ll at least have dry conditions beyond a few isolated flurries. Highs take a step backward with temperatures mainly in the 20s.

Monday picks up where the weekend leaves off in terms of chilly temperatures, but we’ll at least get in on a little more sunshine to kick off the new work and school week.

Milder temperatures are on the way through the middle of the week, so a long-awaited spring preview may finally make an appearance for portions of the region. Unfortunately, it doesn’t last.

By the end of the week and headed into St. Patrick’s Day, below average temperatures return along with breezy weather.

We’ll also have to contend with a chance for some snow showers by Thursday that may mix with rain at times.

Next weekend is shaping up to be a quiet one overall, but we don’t get much in the way of seasonable temperatures. Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head toward the start of spring.