We’ve had a little bit of everything across KELOLAND today…from warmth to the south to severe storms in the northeast and snow out west, it’s been quite a day. And that’s not counting the very strong wind that we’ve had to deal with across the board all day!

Windy weather will stick around as we go into the night, with showers and storms moving out of the area.

We’ll continue to monitor wintry weather West River, with various winter weather headlines remaining in place through Sunday morning.

Overnight lows drop into the 30s and 20s across KELOLAND, with the wind not letting up all that much.

By Sunday, much of the moisture is out of here beyond some straggling rain/snow showers in central and northern KELOLAND, but the wind will still be a factor. Fire weather concerns will be elevated once again, especially where it has remained mainly dry. Please be mindful of any outdoor heat sources.

Highs step back into the 40s and 50s for the second half of the weekend.

The new work and school week gets off to a pretty dry start, and while the wind finally backs off a bit…it’ll still be pretty breezy at times. Highs range from the 40s to the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain mainly dry with temperatures gradually rebounding over time.

We may see a few scattered showers pop up by the end of the next work and school week, with another chance for rain trying to materialize by the end of the outlook.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to below average temperatures win out across the area. Keep in mind that average highs in late April and early May are in the mid to upper 60s.