SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures are much closer to average than they have been. Afternoon highs in the 50s and few 40s in eastern KELOLAND. Winds are picking up and we will be able to see that by tomorrow morning.

3 PM

Another chilly night on the way with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds will slowly pick up through the overnight hours and into the day on Sunday. We will have a few more clouds moving into the area.

A cool day for Sunday with strong winds out of the west. High temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s which is very seasonable for the first week in November. We will have mostly sunny skies for the second half of the weekend.

Monday will consist of more clouds but we try to get rid of some of the wind. Highs again will be in the 40s and 50s. We could see rain or snow showers in western South Dakota throughout the day on Monday.

The seven day forecast has a few shots of rain, very light snow, and even thunderstorms headed into KELOLAND. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer and we could see a thunderstorm or two in the area. Thursday brings rain showers even some snow showers into western KELOLAND. By Friday and into next week we will have much colder temperatures and could see snow for next weekend.