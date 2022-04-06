Wet weather will continue the next 24 to 48 hours with areas of rain and snow ahead. We’ve seen up to .50″ of precipitation in Sisseton the past 24 hours.

Snow is falling in the northeast and we have more to come. Winter weather advisories are in effect this evening and tomorrow for the northeast due to the wind and snow combo. Those headlines will expand into SW MN tomorrow as well. A winter storm warning is also in effect today for the northern Black Hills where 3-6″ of snow is likely in the higher elevation areas.

The latest hourly forecast shows 40s for temperatures this afternoon in many spots, but keep a close eye on the next lobe of snow to rotate around the upper level low in MN. The snow combined with the wind will be a big weather-maker tomorrow and expect reduced visibilities as the snow is falling.

The wind numbers speak for themselves. You can see widespread 30-60 mph winds the next 48 hours. The worst of the wind will arrive in Sioux Falls during the afternoon tomorrow.

The total precipitation the next 48 hours will be highest in western MN.

Here’s the latest snow forecast. Sioux Falls could pick up a slushy 1-2″ that may stick for a short time tomorrow afternoon and evening.

The weather will improve by the weekend with warmer temperatures likely with less wind. The pattern may features some showers again by Sunday.

We expect a very active weather pattern next week. Snow and thunderstorms will be affecting the plains as a large storm system arrives through the middle of the week. Stay tuned.