Windy, warmer for the weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, September 17

The cold front passed through KELOLAND last night, dragging a line of thunderstorms with it. Strong winds created wind damage in several communities. Rainfall amounts were fairly limited, a general quarter- to half-inch. This afternoon we’ve had abundant sunshine, but the north breeze is holding temperatures below normal, most places only in the 60s to low 70s.

2 pm

Tonight will be a clear and cool night. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s East River, and the mid 50s in the west.

The weekend will be sunny – but winds will be a factor. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s East River, and the upper 80s to low 90s West River. Winds will be from the south, 15-25 mph.

Winds will be even stronger on Sunday. Skies will be sunny, and it will be hot. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. But south winds will blow at 20-35 mph.

Monday will also be a breezy day, and it will be cooler. Highs will only be in the low 70s – afternoon temperatures actually cooler than the early morning temps due to another cold front sweeping through. There will also be a good chance of fast-moving thunderstorms along with the front.

The rest of the week looks dry and cool, with temperatures a few degrees below normal for the end of summer and beginning of fall. Highs will be around 70 degrees, with temperatures perhaps recovering a little for the end of the week and the following weekend (September 25-26).