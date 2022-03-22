Light rain and a light snow mix has been occurring in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be making it into Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND through Wednesday. Actually, Sioux Falls has been the very sharp dividing line much of today, with the rain/snow in Sioux Falls to the east, and a dry day to the west. In general, the dividing line between wet and dry has been from Yankton to Sioux Falls to Canby, Minnesota.

Temperatures have mostly been in the 30s-40s with the cloud cover and brisk north winds in eastern KELOLAND, with sunshine warming western South Dakota into the 50s.

2 pm

Tonight will be cloudy and windy in eastern KELOLAND, with a north wind cooling the area to around 30. Skies will be mostly clear in the west, where the north winds will cool the air back into the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will again be cloudy and windy in eastern KELOLAND, with below normal highs in the 40s. It will be partly to mostly sunny West River, where temperatures will reach the low 50s despite the strong north wind.

Thursday will be less windy and a little warmer. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s East River and the low 60s West River. There could be a few sprinkles in northeast South Dakota from a clipper system that will move through North Dakota and Minnesota.

Friday will be mostly sunny and windy, but temperatures will remain near normal, in the low to mid 50s.

The final weekend of March looks mostly dry, with near-normal temperatures. On Saturday, it will be partly cloudy with the upper 40s to low 50s (Rapid City warmer, in the 60s). Sunday will bring some back-door cooling from the northeast, but highs will be in the low 50s East River and again in the 60s in Rapid City.

We’ve included some light showers in the forecast for Monday, but they look very light so there will be minimal impact on our drought conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 50s East River and the 60s in the west, on the other side of an incoming front. Tuesday will be just a few degrees cooler.

Temperatures will cool back a bit for the remainder of next week through the first few days of April.