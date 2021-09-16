Windy Today, Storms Southeast Tonight: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, September 16th

A stronger wind forecast will bring in warmer temperatures today across much of eastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. Expect lots of sunshine as well in your golf forecast for the Sanford International.

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast and some of those storms could be strong to severe tonight, especially in the area shaded in yellow. The slight risk zone does include Sioux Falls after sunset.

Futurecast holds off on the rain during the day as stronger winds remain the big weather story. Thunderstorms will likely develop after 10pm as shown on the map below from northeastern Nebraska into SW MN. Large hail and damaging winds are possible with the strongest storms. We expect the rain to quickly move to the south before 9am. A pleasant Friday afternoon will follow with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A closer look at the wind forecast shows stronger gusts today, but less wind tomorrow. However, you will see an increase of south winds West River. Those south winds will expand on Saturday and Sunday.

We still anticipate a much stronger cold front to arrive next week with some rain chances as well starting Monday into Tuesday.

Today will be hotter in much of eastern KELOLAND with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the stronger south winds.

Thunderstorms tonight will primarily focus across the southeast with lows in the 50s in the east and 40s across the west.

The forecast tomorrow looks cooler with a north breeze and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The 7 day forecast still shows much cooler weather next week by Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances look best on Tuesday.