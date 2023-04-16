While much of the region has been able to get off to a decent start to the day, we’ve seen an unwelcome sight in a few areas of SW Minnesota and extreme NE South Dakota: Snow showers. Thankfully, this will get out of here as we go later into the morning…but it’s still not an ideal start to the day. Be mindful of slick roads as you go about the start of your day.

Radar picture as of 8:10 am CDT Sunday morning.

Partly to mostly sunny skies take over as we go into the second half of the weekend, but we’ll remain breezy if not outright windy. A wind advisory is in place for areas east of the James River valley until 7 pm CDT Sunday. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph.

Highs hold in the 50s in many locations, with some 40s near and east of I-29.

We’ll continue to clear out through the night, but the wind will be slow to ease off to the east. Still, it’s a decent albeit chilly night with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

The new work and school week gets off to a great start, with plenty of sunshine to go around on Monday. We’ll also see temperatures warm up a bit more as well as a bonus with a slightly less intense wind!

Highs rise in the the 50s and 60s throughout KELOLAND with a few upper 40s toward the northeastern corner of the region.

The trend holds steady on Tuesday in terms of milder weather, though cloud cover will begin to fill in as we head into the second half of the week. We may even see some late showers and a few storms by the evening.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of central and SE KELOLAND late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns.

Rain chances return by Wednesday and go into Thursday and even Friday as well. Temperatures also take a step backward as we head into the end of next week. We’ll also have to watch Friday as we may see some snow mix into the equation. Keep an eye out for updates.

Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the tail end of the month. Keep in mind that average for this time of year is in the low 60s.