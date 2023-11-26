Scattered snow showers will continue to move through the region this morning. While accumulation amounts aren’t expected to be all that impressive (Less than an inch), it can still create hazardous road conditions…so please be careful as you go about the start of your day.

If you are able to avoid the snow, you won’t avoid the wind. Blustery conditions will be in place today across the region, with wind advisories in place for just about the entirety of KELOLAND. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph at times.

Thankfully, the windy weather of this caliber doesn’t last for very long. Winds back off as we head into the night and into Monday as well. With that said, though, it’ll at least still be rather breezy at times going into the start of the week.

The cold eases off as we head into the middle of the upcoming work and school week, with temperatures getting back into the 40s. Even a few 50s are possible in central and western KELOLAND during this time. These temperatures will be around 10 degrees above average at times, with average for the end of November/start of December being in the upper 30s.

Beyond the temperature, we don’t have much to go on for the rest of the week. The overall pattern through Friday is pretty quiet with little to no moisture to speak of. This will put an end to one of the driest Novembers on record for Sioux Falls, and the overall dry trend will likely stick around as we kick off December. A few snow showers are possible on Saturday, but that depends on the track of a clipper system.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: