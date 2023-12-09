SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds out of the northwest. That will continue through today. If we take a look at the strongest wind gusts since midnight, several locations are in the 30-45 MPH range.

With the strong winds continuing through the day, we have a Wind Advisory in place through the evening. We could see wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH . The winds will die down as we head through the evening and overnight.

Along with the winds we have a few light snow showers moving through eastern KELOLAND this morning. So we could see reduced visibility this morning. Otherwise temperatures will stay near 30° in eastern KELOLAND, and slightly warmer in central and western South Dakota.

The wind will be light as we head through the overnight hours. We will have partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s around KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will feature partly cloudy skies. The winds will stay light through the day. We will warm up just slightly compared to today. High temperatures will be in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, and low 40s in western South Dakota.

On Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies. The winds will still be light out of the northwest. High temperatures are going to be a little warmer than Sunday. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and mid 40s in central and western South Dakota.

The 7 day forecast is mostly dry and quiet. All temperatures are going to be above normal. After the slight warmup for Monday, Tuesday cools off a few degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days with mostly sunny skies. We cool down again as we head into next weekend.