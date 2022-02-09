It is another breezy day, with NW winds cooling us down from yesterday’s near-record high temperatures. We also have some clouds fighting off the sunshine. There is some light rain and light snow in western South Dakota. While it is cooler, our temperatures are still above-normal for this time of year, mostly in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

2 pm

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, with light snow ending in Rapid City and the west. With the winds dying down, our lows tonight will be in the mid teens East River to the mid 20s in the west.

On Thursday, highs will be in the mid 40s East River to the mid 50s in the west. But a fast moving system to our north could spill over some light rain or snow showers across KELOLAND, though amounts will be light, under an inch of snowfall with some rain mixed in during the warmest time of day. Tomorrow will also be breezy, with brisk southwest winds along with any raindrops or snowflakes we get.

Light snow could linger into Friday, but amounts will be very light, perhaps a few tenths of an inch. The big story on Friday will be very strong NW winds, 20-40 mph with a few higher gusts possible. We’re putting down highs in the 30s, but that might be misleading because temperatures will actually be falling during the day thanks to those strong NW winds. By Friday night it will be cold, down in the single digits.

Saturday will be cold, the only colder than normal day in the forecast. With a partly cloudy sky we will be down in the single digits above- or below zero in the morning, and warm only to the low 20s East River. Western South Dakota will be more moderate, in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will be a little warmer, again with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll be in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River, and the low to mid 40s in the west – where it will be windier and there might be some light snow.

It will be warmer for Monday, Valentine’s Day, in the mid to upper 30s East River to the low 50s in Rapid City.

Tuesday looks breezy and even warmer, in the 40s.

Temperatures will bounce around the rest of next week. But we need moisture. Sioux Falls is 13” below normal for snowfall, and there are similar concerns about dryness across the entire KELOLAND region.