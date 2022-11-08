SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite some wind and a few showers/storms to the southeast, the weather on this Election Day hasn’t been TOO bad. It could always be worse.

We’ll remain breezy as we head into the rest of the evening and into the night, with lows falling into the 20s and 30s north & west of Sioux Falls.

In SE KELOLAND, however, it’ll remain mild with lows on either side of 50. We may also see additional scattered showers and a few storms.

Low pressure to our west begins to make its move on Wednesday. We’ll see a chance to get some more rain showers to the eastern and central parts of the region, with some snow building in toward the west.

Highs to the southeast rise into the 60s, with 40s and 30s further north and west.

All eyes then go to the Thursday outlook, with low pressure pushing through the Northern Plains. The latest updates to the outlook push the bulk of this storm further north into North Dakota, but that doesn’t put us completely in the clear.

Snow is still likely West River and especially in north-central and NW South Dakota.

Potential to see at least 1, 3, and 6 inches or more of snow as of Tuesday afternoon

Further east, however, we may see some mixing…with icing possible toward areas near Aberdeen and Pierre. This will be mainly rain on Thursday to the southeast…with showers and even a few stronger storms possible.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for a majority of KELOLAND through Friday morning. Further east, it’s for a mixing potential, with a mainly snow threat to the west.

Everyone also gets in on a good amount of wind…something to remember if you have any travel plans on top of everything else.

Keep an eye out for updates on the Thursday outlook, as the track can still shift north or south.

A lot of cold air will also come rushing in on the back side of this system, with highs on Thursday ranging from around the 50s to the SE and the 20s to the west and NW.

Highs by the weekend may not escape the 20s at times with our strongest push of cold air this season coming in to fill the void. If you have any Veteran’s Day plans, you’ll want to prepare accordingly for a cold and windy day. Some light flurries are also possible on Friday as the low departs.

The weekend is looking mainly quiet in terms of a lack of active weather, but it’ll be breezy and rather cold at times.

Below average temperatures hold steady as we start the next work and school week. They’re also expected to stick around beyond the 7 day forecast.